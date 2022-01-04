Chevy Bolts will get window sticker attesting to battery fix

As the saga of the Chevrolet Bolt battery recall winds down, there are folks out there who might end up parking next to a Bolt, and parking garage owners where Bolts want to park, who need to be reassured their possessions won't catch fire. To help ease such fears and get the Bolt reintegrated into automotive society, Chevrolet has come up with a window sticker for Bolt and Bolt EUV owners who had their batteries changed and the latest software installed. The sticker says "Chevrolet Certified Battery Update," and features a phone number plus a scannable QR code to provide more information on what's been done to the vehicle in question.

A company spokesperson told The Detroit News, "We decided to make this cling available as the result of direct feedback from our owners. ... These clings will be available to owners who have completed the software update or battery module replacements from the dealer."

After the expanded August 2021 recall action that lassoed every Bolt and Bolt EUV ever made, from the 2017 to 2022 model years, GM advised Bolt owners to park outside or on the open top deck of a parking garage, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. GM confirmed 18 Bolts catching fire around the world. Some of those owners who hadn't followed both parking guidelines had parts of their homes burned, or their cars set nearby cars on fire. In response, some parking garages forbade any Chevrolet Bolt from entering.

LG Chem has been making new, improved replacement batteries since mid-September at two Michigan facilities. The first shipments to dealers happened in mid-October, but Chevy hasn't commented on the progress of replacements nor on restarting Bolt production. The new 65-kWh replacement units come with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, and they work on a revised chemistry that appears to have improved the hatchback's range. Chevrolet will begin sending the certified window stickers later this month.

