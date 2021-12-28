2022 Nissan Kicks gets small price boost that fits its value proposition

The 2022 Nissan Kicks is alive and kicking, and $100 more expensive than the refreshed model cost in 2021 for its three available trims. The value-driven crossover for younger buyers starts at $20,875 for the base S trim after the $1,175 destination charge. That gets goodies like a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and driver assistance features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, and rear automatic braking. The obvious tell of its bargain roots are the 16-inch steel wheels hiding behind wheel covers.

Stepping up to the Kicks SV runs $22,725 after destination. The SV upgrades to a seven-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display in the gauge cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and 17-inch alloy wheels, while adding more convenience features and tech like a center console armrest with storage, intelligent cruise control, and an electronic parking brake. Yes, the SV is nearly $1,900 more than the S, yet we maintain that the SV and SR provide so much extra stuff for so little money, you'd be a little nuts to go with the base car. Even if you did, though, you'd still find great value in the shockingly spacious cargo area, adult-friendly back seat, abundant standard safety content, excellent visibility and class-besting fuel economy.

At the top of the heap, the SR asks $23,415. This goes further with LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport cloth seats, Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor system, and offers the only option package. The $1,200 SR Premium Package heats the steering wheel, installs a security system and Nissan Connect with a wi-fi hotspot, and adds eight-speaker Bose audio with the headrest speakers for the driver's seat.

Every Kicks is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque sending power to the front wheels through Nissan's Xtronic CVT. The downside of the meager powertrain fixins is acceleration best measured with a hourglass. The upside is 36 miles per gallon on the highway and 33 miles per gallon combined, which, at current pump prices, is a nice treat.