2022 Toyota Supra gets new features and some price reductions

Pricing information for the 2022 Toyota Supra is out. Still offered with four or six cylinders, the coupe is entering the 2022 model year with a handful of new features across the board, a new limited-edition model named A91-Carbon Fiber, and a cheaper range-topping model.

The big news for 2022 is the A91-Carbon Fiber (pictured), which was unveiled in June 2021. Limited to 600 units, it stands out with a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, rocker panels, and a duckbill spoiler on the trunk lid. It also features 19-inch wheels painted flat black and an edition-specific red and black interior with leather and Alcantara upholstery. It costs $64,305 including a mandatory $1,025 destination charge, a figure that makes it the most expensive member of the 2022 Supra line-up by a relatively large margin.

The rest of the range receives a handful of minor changes, which is unsurprising considering that 2021 brought a raft of new features including a more powerful six-cylinder engine and a new entry-level four. The base 3.0 now comes standard with heated seats, while the 3.0 Premium trim can be configured with a red leather interior. Models equipped with the premium sound system now boast full-screen Apple CarPlay compatibility. Finally, every 2022 Supra comes with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, which includes a free High Performance Driving Event where owners can learn how to handle their car at the limit from professional instructors.

Plan on spending $44,315 including a $1,025 destination charge for the four-cylinder-powered Supra, which is only offered in one trim level. The base six-cylinder model costs $52,665, while the Premium trim starts at $55,815. For context, the 2021 models were priced at $44,085, $52,085, and $55,585, respectively, including a destination charge pegged at $995. It's interesting to note that the Premium trim is actually cheaper in 2022 than it was in 2021; that's extremely uncommon in an industry where annual increases, not decreases, are the norm.

The list of options includes the Safety & Technology Package, which bundles a 12-speaker JBL Audio sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, and a blind spot monitoring system, among other electronic driving aids. Also optional is the Driver's Assist Package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors.

How about the manual transmission that we keep hearing about? Check back in 2023, maybe.

