2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L recalled for headlight issue

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L hasn't had the best relationship with its software, having been voluntarily recalled in September for a problem with the radio and reversing camera, in October for a snafu with activating the high-beams on vehicles not equipped with automatic high beams, and in November for a software issue with the occupant restraint controller. Another voluntary recall is about to get under way for another coding issue. From December 3, 2020 to July 21, 2021, the Grand Cherokee L's smart lighting module might have received an incomplete software update on the production line. The errant software could cause one or both headlights to stop working. Jeep puts the number of potentially affected units at 36,929 in the U.S., with another 1,300 potentially affected units in Canada.

Fiat Chrysler's Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance department discovered the problem in November, taking the decision to recall the Grand Cherokee L in the beginning of December. The automaker will begin notifying owners around January 28, 2022. After that, owners can take their Jeep's to their dealers to get the complete software package installed. Until then, anyone with a 2021 Grand Cherokee L can contact FCA customer service at 800-853-1403 and reference recall number Y72.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is likewise enduring a glitch in the matrix, the plug-in-hybrid off-roader being recalled for an issue with its digital instrument cluster. A bad software update was uploaded onto a number of vehicles built from September 8, 2020 to September 13, 2021 either during production or at dealerships. Jeep believes 2,903 units are affected. The software can cause the odometer display to disappear after the Wrangler 4xe has traveled 13,342 miles (21,437 kilometers). This not only creates problems understanding where the Wrangler is in its life and what it might needs, but also convincing future secondhand buyers how many miles the rig has on it.

Jeep will begin notifying these owners around January 28, 2022, same as with the Grand Cherokee L. On units with odometers that still display, Jeep will install new software to fix the issue. On units whose odometers have gone kaput, Jeep will install a new digital gauge cluster. Until then, owners can contact FCA customer service at 800-853-1403 and reference recall number Y94. Or they can call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hotline at 888-327-4236 and refer to campaign 21V949000.

