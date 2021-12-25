2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban and GMC Yukon get updated transmission

General Motors' full-sized SUVs have slipped in one more change before the year turns. GM Authority reports that the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and the 2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL equipped with gas V8 engines, will pick up a revised ten-speed automatic transmission. The new unit carries RPO code MHS, and Chevrolet communications rep Catherine Scales told GMA the updated gearbox "allows our manufacturing and dealer teams to more easily align the specific calibration needed for the transmission and can enable OTA updates in the future." It seems GM wants to make it easier to update the transmission's tuning and calibration in the future with the automaker's networked Vehicle Intelligence Platform/Global B electronic architecture.

The 10-speed auto comes bolted to the 5.3-liter V8 and the 6.2-liter V8. The 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel continues with the 10-speed automatic already in use.

To recap the other changes for the full-sizers, we'll start with the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban, which get a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display to replace the former 8-inch unit and physical gauges. Navigation will be standard equipment displayed on the 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen on all trims barring the base LS. Lane-keeping assist and parking sensors are also now standard, while reverse automatic braking is added to the Enhanced Display and Alert package on the top trims. Finally, the 6.2-liter V8 option is expanded to the Z71, RST and Premier trim levels, but it requires selecting one or more packages on the Z71 and RST.

Moving onto the 2022 Yukon, availability of the 6.2-liter V8 expands to the AT4 trim, and the big V8 comes with a shiny pair of exhaust finishers. Redwood Metallic paint joins the exterior color palette, more wheel options are on offer, and illuminated sill plates can gussy up the rocker panels . An Enhanced Trailering Technology Package adds 13 cameras with the option for an interior accessory camera for those with enclosed haulers. On the safety side, expect reverse automatic braking to join the list of available driver assistance features. Inside, the Yukon welcomes the 12.3-inch digital cluster, the Yukon Denali welcomes the power sliding console as a standard feature instead of a $350 option.

