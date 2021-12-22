2022 Ford F-150 Lightning battery pack sizes detailed

Ford has confirmed the usable battery capacities for the two packs that will be available in the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Car and Driver reports the first will be a Standard Range unit with 98.0-kWh of usable juice. Coming standard on the two of the three trims, XLT and Lariat, it will power two motors turning both axles and producing a combined 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Ford estimates range for this battery to be 230 miles. Charging times from 15% of battery charge to full will range from 14 hours when plugged into a 240-volt outlet using Ford's 32-amp Mobile Power Cord, to 10 hours when using Ford's 80-amp Charge Station Pro plugged into a 240-volt outlet. The refill from 15% to 80% takes 44 minutes when plugged into a 150-kW DC fast charger.

The Extended Range pack will be optional on the XLT and Lariat trims, standard on the third, uppermost Platinum trim. According to Ford, this unit will house 131-kWh of usable energy. What we've heard so far is that it will power the F-150 Lightning to an estimated 300 miles of range, but only when specced on the XLT and Lariat. Something going on with the Platinum trim could shave 20 or so miles off that range estimate; Ford wouldn't confirm such to C/D. This larger battery also turns two motors that turn both axles with a combined 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

There isn't a straight comparison to be made yet among electric pickups. The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer pickups have just launched, but both are luxury fare with different missions to the meat-and-three-veg F-150. The entry-level Hummer EV2, not due until 2024, is predicted to start at $79,995, make a combined 625 horsepower, and go 250 miles. That's about $10,000 more than the roughly $70,000 MSRP of the top-tier F-150 Lightning Platinum. The Lightning will start at about $40,000 before incentives. The current entry-level Rivian R1T with the Large 135-kWh battery pack currently starts at $67,500, its four motors spooling out a combined 835 horsepower and 915 pound-feet of torque, and is good for an EPA-estimated 314 miles of range. Still, the electric Chevrolet Silverado penciled in for 2023 and the electric Ram pickup in 2024 are the ones we need to eye up.

The F-150 Lightning order books are said to open next month, giving paid-up reservation holders a chance to configure their workhorses. First deliveries are scheduled for the middle of next year.

