10 best new car deals of December 2021

Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs were drastically affected in 2020 due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of last year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.

The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for December 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

2020 Fiat 500X

Average sticker price: $31,360

Average transaction price: $27,299

Discount in dollars: $4,061

Discount in percentage: 13%

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $160,709

Average transaction price: $140,665

Discount in dollars: $20,045

Discount in percentage: 12.5%

2021 Chrysler Voyager

Average sticker price: $31,447

Average transaction price: $27,839

Discount in dollars: $3,608

Discount in percentage: 11.5%

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $42,973

Average transaction price: $38,124

Discount in dollars: $4,849

Discount in percentage: 11.3%

2021 Genesis G70

Average sticker price: $42,255

Average transaction price: $38,409

Discount in dollars: $3,847

Discount in percentage: 9.1%

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $46,005

Average transaction price: $41,906

Discount in dollars: $4,099

Discount in percentage: 8.9%

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Average sticker price: $49,338

Average transaction price: $44,975

Discount in dollars: $4,363

Discount in percentage: 8.9%

2021 Maserati Levante

Average sticker price: $86,985

Average transaction price: $79,471

Discount in dollars: $7,514

Discount in percentage: 8.6%

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Average sticker price: $24,836

Average transaction price: $22,811

Discount in dollars: $2,025

Discount in percentage: 8.2%

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Average sticker price: $48,666

Average transaction price: $44,778

Discount in dollars: $3,888

Discount in percentage: 8%

