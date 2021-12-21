10 best new car deals of December 2021

Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs were drastically affected in 2020 due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of last year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.
The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for December 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
2020 Fiat 500X
Average sticker price: $31,360
Average transaction price: $27,299
Discount in dollars: $4,061
Discount in percentage: 13%
2021 Acura NSX
Average sticker price: $160,709
Average transaction price: $140,665
Discount in dollars: $20,045
Discount in percentage: 12.5%
2021 Chrysler Voyager
Average sticker price: $31,447
Average transaction price: $27,839
Discount in dollars: $3,608
Discount in percentage: 11.5%
2021 Volvo S60
Average sticker price: $42,973
Average transaction price: $38,124
Discount in dollars: $4,849
Discount in percentage: 11.3%
2021 Genesis G70
Average sticker price: $42,255
Average transaction price: $38,409
Discount in dollars: $3,847
Discount in percentage: 9.1%
2021 Infiniti Q50
Average sticker price: $46,005
Average transaction price: $41,906
Discount in dollars: $4,099
Discount in percentage: 8.9%
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Average sticker price: $49,338
Average transaction price: $44,975
Discount in dollars: $4,363
Discount in percentage: 8.9%
2021 Maserati Levante
Average sticker price: $86,985
Average transaction price: $79,471
Discount in dollars: $7,514
Discount in percentage: 8.6%
2020 Chevrolet Trax
Average sticker price: $24,836
Average transaction price: $22,811
Discount in dollars: $2,025
Discount in percentage: 8.2%
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Average sticker price: $48,666
Average transaction price: $44,778
Discount in dollars: $3,888
Discount in percentage: 8%
