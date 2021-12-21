2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets more screens and more colors

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L marks the model's second year on the market, and Jeep has upgrades for it. The most substantial change starts with the added option of a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger, a feature making its way downstream from the Grand Wagoneer lineup. The display is available as a $1,095 option on Limited, Overland and Summit trims, and it's standard on the Summit Reserve. Used on its own, it can perform what Jeep calls Co-Pilot functions such as navigation and device management, views from the exterior cameras, and controls for the rear seat screens. Or, when a mobile device is plugged in to the HDMI port, it can mirror the mobile device's screen and play device content.

The new Grand Cherokee L also offers Amazon Fire TV for Auto on dual 10.1-inch screens on the front seat backrests for Limited, Overland and Summit models. The Alexa voice remote can call up content from Amazon Prime Video using the SUV's remote hotspot, or can retrieve media from the included 16-gigabyte storage drive that reserves 9 gigabytes for rear screen use. Rear passengers can access games, music and device mirroring, too. A physical remote will have a button that ties the Fire TV system into vehicle controls for the HVAC and maps, among others.

The other model year updates are all about the looks. The exterior color palette expands with new trim-dependent hues: Ember and Midnight Sky, which can both be had on the Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve; and Hydro Blue for the Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims.

Two new dark-themed appearance packages are available, too. The Limited Black package for the Limited trim lifts content from the lower-trim Altitude, adopting LED fog lights and 20-inch gloss black wheels outside, while the interior benefits from Capri leather seats with more power controls. With four-wheel-drive, the package adds the Selec-Terrain system with five terrain modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, and Mud/Sand. The High Altitude package for the Summit trim will wear a unique seven-slot grille, gloss black exterior accents and badges, roof rails, and sit on 21-inch gloss black wheels.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is available to order at dealerships now. However, some of the new features will be late availability, and Jeep hasn't released updated pricing. The 2021 Grand Cherokee L starts at $40,670 after destination, said price including the Luxury Tech Group that Jeep automatically includes in the configurator.

Related Video: