BSA Gold Star revealed as a retro, but still modern motorcycle

Ages-old British motorcycle manufacturer BSA is making its grand return with a new, retro model called the Gold Star. It’s meant to remind of the past, but employs modern technology for better performance and – hopefully – modern reliability.

The BSA Gold Star is powered by a single-cylinder 652cc engine that makes 45 horsepower and 41 pound-feet of torque. It’s a modern DOHC design, and it’s liquid-cooled. You shift via a five-speed transmission, and braking is handled by Brembo hardware. BSA provides a 320 mm disc in front with a twin-piston caliper, and a 255 mm disc in back with a single-piston caliper. And yes, it has ABS.

Total weight for the bike is 470 pounds. It rests on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires, and twin shock absorbers handle the damping. BSA estimates it will return roughly 71 mpg.

Of course, one of the more tantalizing parts of this bike is the way it looks. There’s a bunch of chrome all over, on the fuel tank, filler cap and fender. You get classic analog instruments that also feature a small LCD display. Available colors include Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen.

Availability hasn’t been announced yet, so we’re not sure if it’ll be for sale in the U.S. or not. We also don’t know how much it will cost if it does make it stateside. Basically, stay tuned.

Related video: