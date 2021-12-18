'Final Fantasy' racer 'Chocobo GP' gets a release date | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"Chocobo GP" is arriving on March 10, 2022

We got some more information about upcoming "Final Fantasy" racer "Chocobo GP" this week, including the fact that it will be available for purchase on March 10, 2022. In addition to the release date, it was revealed that a free-to-play version of the game called "Chocobo GP Lite" will be available as well, but won't offer the same experience as the full game. The game still looks like a ton of fun to us, and we're excited to give it a try early next year.

"Gran Turismo 7" has a new behind the scenes video

Sony has released a new "Gran Turismo 7" hype video, this one focused on what the superior technology of the PS5 means for the GT series. The video calls out the haptic feedback of the DualSense controllers as well as the controllers' adaptive triggers, which can provide complex touch feedback and resistance to players. According to the video, the "Gran Turismo" team has taken advantage of this tech to improve how braking feels in the game, intending to provide a higher level of realism than ever before. The video also mentions that the game will support ray tracing, one of the hottest new features in the AAA gaming space of recent years, as well as 4K HDR resolution and 60FPS performance. Everything shown of the game continues to look stunning, and "GT 7" is sure to be one of the biggest racing game releases ever. Interested in pre-ordering? You can do that right here. Otherwise, check out the video for yourself below.

"Rocket League" brings back its Frosty Fest event for the holidays

Winter is here and that means Frosty Fest has returned to "Rocket League." The limited-time event has already begun and will run until January 3rd next year. Players can use the event to collect special winter-themed items, unlock "golden gifts," play classic limited-time modes and more. There's also a new winter variant of the Beckwith Park arena for players to play on during the event. Be sure to get a few games in and unlock your items before the event is over!