Tesla police car fleet considered in $12.3 million NYPD deal

First Hertz, now the NYPD. A new report says that the New York City Police Department is considering purchasing 250 Tesla Model 3 cars to add to their fleet. The deal could be worth as much as $12.36 million.

It's part of the city's plan to shift to an all-electric fleet, according to a Bloomberg report. The deal isn't final, but if it's inked, that'll translate to a cost of $51,940 per car. Presumably at that price, they'd be Model 3 Long Range sedans, which would allow law enforcement officers to patrol longer before requiring a recharge. Police cruisers spend a lot of time idling, so EVs could vastly cut fuel expenses.

Overall, that would still be a small fraction of the NYPD's overall fleet. As listed by the NYC Mayor's Office of Operations, the police department owns 9,621 cars. And that in itself is only a portion of the 31,127 vehicles that the city operates. That includes garbage trucks, street sweepers, fire engines, ambulances, and vehicles used by the Parks Department, just to name a few.

It wouldn't be the first time the NYPD has had electrified vehicles in its fleet, but it would be the first all-electric car. It already owns examples of the Chevy Volt, Ford Escape Hybrid and Toyota Prius.

