2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV gets some neat personalization options

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover looks like it's going to be a really special SUV. But what if you want your Range Rover to be extra special? Well, that's what the Range Rover SV is for. The SV version is available on short- and long-wheelbase models with the twin-turbo 538-horsepower V8, and it unlocks a wealth of customization options. Land Rover says there are 1.6 million combinations available for the model. Some of the options are quite interesting.

Interior materials are where the SV really stands out. In particular are the ceramic trims. The shifter, drive mode selector and volume knob have ceramic surfaces in black or white and gloss or satin finishes. Buyers can even opt to have mosaic pattern-embossed ceramic panels in place of some of the wood and metal trim in the cabin.

Of course, those traditional materials are still available, and they receive special attention, too. The wood trim can be had with marquetry inlays. Super soft semi- and near-aniline leathers are available, too, and buyers can have the front and rear seats finished in different colors. If you don't want animal skin on your seats, Land Rover will also offer a polyurethane faux leather. The company says the production of the faux leather yields only 25% of the carbon dioxide emissions of conventional leather.

The outside of the Range Rover SV is mainly customizable via paint colors. The special variant can be coated in 14 exclusive hues in addition to the standard offerings. Parts of the exterior trim and the roof can be painted in contrasting colors, and Land Rover will do paint-to-sample colors for people looking for something very particular. The exterior gets ceramic badging with the SV logo, and a special 23-inch forged wheel is available. That wheel can even be painted in three different colors.

Buyers that are a little short on creativity but still want something unique can pick from a couple of configurations put together by Land Rover. They are the SV Serenity, shown in white at top, and the SV Intrepid, shown in red at top. Pricing for SV models hasn't been set yet, but the company will start taking orders early next year. We should have pricing close to order time.

