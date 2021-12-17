2022 Acura MDX Type S priced far above the base model

Acura has published pricing information for the 2022 MDX Type S, the first SUV that the firm has deemed worthy of wearing this esteemed badge. It's priced well above the entry-level MDX but it gains a long list of performance, comfort, and technology upgrades to make up for it.

Pricing for the Type S starts at $67,745 including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. In comparison, the base MDX starts at $48,245 including the same destination charge. While that's a significant difference, the range-topping Type S benefits from 3.0-liter V6 engine that's turbocharged to 355 horsepower, a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, Acura's first air suspension system, and Brembo-sourced four-piston front brake calipers. Visual changes (including a grille that sends about 10% more air to the engine bay) further set the Type S apart.

The list of standard features also includes 21-inch wheels with self-sealing tires, LED exterior lighting, aluminum interior trim, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless device charger, a 16-speaker sound system and 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system; Acura packs a lot of features into the Type S. Buyers who want even more can step up to the Type S with the Advance Package, which starts at $73,095 including destination. It will be the most expensive member of the line-up once the NSX exits the stage.

Ordering the Advance Package adds a 25-speaker sound system with 1,000 watts and illuminated door speakers, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (the standard Type S gets 12-way units), a nine-way massage function for the front passengers, heated rear seats, wood interior trim with black metallic accents, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera, a power-operated tailgate, gloss black exterior trim and roof rails, plus acoustic laminated glass in the rear doors. As a bonus, Acura adds floor mats that it describes as "ultra-plush."

Acura dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2022 MDX Type S during the second half of December 2021.

