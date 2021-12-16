Technology of the Year Special | Autoblog Podcast #709

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The pair begin by discussing the 2021 Technology of the Year award. Ford's Pro Power Onboard system in the F-150 wins this year. Why the Ford won, how testing went down and Ford's competition are discussed. Plus, Greg interviews a Ford program manager about the system, and Ford formally accepts the award. After wrapping up Tech of the Year discussions, editors discuss the vehicles they've been driving lately, including the 2022 Subaru BRZ and 2022 BMW M340i xDrive. Lastly, the two have a quick debate about cars on sale today that they don't think will ever go out of style.

Autoblog Podcast #709

