Jeep patents donut-like doors for the Wrangler

Jeep and Ford have both previewed donut doors for their respective off-roaders in the past few years. While the Bronco won't get them due to safety-related hurdles, a recent patent filing suggests that there might still be hope for Wrangler owners who want doors without a middle.

Spotted by The Drive, the patent was filed in 2017 (when Jeep was still part of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles) and published in December 2021. It contains sketches that depict doors that look a lot like the units fitted to the Switchback concept (pictured above) shown at the 2017 edition of the Easter Jeep Safari. They're frameless and they have a big hole in the middle — hence the delicious-sounding name. We saw similar doors on a Wrangler displayed at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, and at the time Jeep clarified that the design was merely a prototype.