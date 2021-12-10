2022 Honda Civic Si, Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring | Autoblog Podcast #708

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They talk about cars they've been driving, including the 2022 Honda Civic Si, 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid and 2022 Subaru Ascent. After that, they spend someone's money. The subject specifically is whether a Ford Maverick is right for the person, or if they should maybe get something else.

Autoblog Podcast #708

Rundown

What we're driving

2022 Honda Civic Si 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2022 Subaru Ascent

Spend my money

Feedback

