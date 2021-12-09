2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 range benefits from more power, less weight

Triumph is giving its Tiger 1200 range a complete makeover for the 2022 model year. The updates include a new exterior design, a more powerful and better-sounding engine, additional tech features and an available eight-gallon fuel tank that increases riding range.

Positioned in the adventure motorcycle segment, the Tiger 1200 remains available in two basic flavors: GT and Rally. The former is aimed at riders who want to explore the country on the pavement, while the latter was developed for those who want to ride deep into the wilderness. Both models receive an updated design characterized by an upright stance and minimal fairing; the engine is clearly visible. Designers dialed in a greater degree of visual differentiation by shifting the GT in a more road-focused direction and giving the Rally more off-road flair.

Meanwhile, engineers shaved about 55 pounds from the Tiger 1200, which is a huge number in the motorcycle world. The lightest member of the family (the GT) now tips the scale at 529 pounds wet, meaning in running order with its tank 90% full. The heaviest is the 575-pound Rally Explorer.

The Explorer variants of both 1200s gain some of that weight back because they're fitted with an eight-gallon fuel tank; other models use a five-gallon tank. That's a reasonable compromise for unlocking extra riding range, though fuel economy figures haven't been released yet.

Every member of the Tiger 1200 range is powered by a new 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that's tuned to develop 150 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 96 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It was "designed to set a new benchmark for engine character," according to Triumph. It relies on a t-plane crankshaft plus an uneven firing order (1-3-2) to deliver a distinctive exhaust note, better response at lower revolutions and improved acceleration across the board. The triple spins the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and a driveshaft (rather than a belt or a chain). Brembo brakes, ABS, a Showa semi-active suspension and up to six riding modes are listed on the specifications sheet as well.

Triumph developed the Tiger 1200 for long trips so keeping riders as safe and as comfortable as possible was crucial. To that end, the suite of available riding aids includes a blind-spot monitoring system, a cornering traction control system and a hill hold function. For comfort, riders sit on a height-adjustable seat that's heated on some models, and they can select a keyless system as well as heated grips. Connectivity is part of the package, too: the Tiger 1200 features a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster that can be paired with a smartphone. The standard My Triumph Connectivity system notably allows users to make phone calls, get navigation directions, and control a GoPro.

Pricing for the 2022 Triumph 1200 GT starts at $19,100. Triumph charges $21,400 for the GT Pro and $23,100 for the GT Explorer. If you want to go off-road, the Rally Pro and the Rally Explorer carry a base price of $22,500 and $24,200, respectively. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the spring of 2022, and every Tiger 1200 regardless of trim level is covered by a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty plan.

