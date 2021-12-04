Mobile 'Rocket League Sideswipe' is out | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'Rocket League Sideswipe' is out now for iOS and Android

After many months of waiting, the "Rocket League" mobile offering has finally arrived, and guess what? It's pretty good! "Rocket League Sideswipe" isn't quite a direct translation of "Rocket League" for mobile devices, but that's probably a good thing. Instead, it takes the soul of what makes the game fun and transforms it into a 2D touch-screen version of the e-sport that works surprisingly well. The game is incredibly polished for a free mobile game, doesn't bash you over the head with micro-transactions and feels quite unique in the world of mobile games right now.

Despite being playable on a phone, the game feels about as "Rocket League" as you can get as it features a basically identical graphical style, a killer EDM Monstercat soundtrack, the ability to customize your car and even the ability to link up to your Epic Games account to share (some) rewards between the spinoff and its namesake. Currently, the game offers just three modes: Duel, Doubles and Hoops. Just like in the OG "Rocket League" you can rank up by winning games against other players. The games are just 2 minutes long rather than the 5 minutes given for matches in the console and PC offering, which is perfect for a mobile experience, so if you're naturally skilled or get really lucky, you should start to rank up pretty quickly.

As a quick, mobile way to get a "Rocket League" fix, this game succeeds on nearly every level. We're looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the spinoff as time goes on. As mentioned above, it's free, so go check it out for yourself!

'GRID Legends' is hitting shelves February 25, 2022

The upcoming "GRID" game has officially been unveiled! If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll seemingly be right at home with this latest installment. The team showed off some gameplay in a 17-minute first-look video this week and announced that the game is due to release on February 25 of next year. The reveal video shows off a few brand new circuits in the new game and features cars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro concept and the Renault Clio. There were also mentions of electric boost racing, elimination racing and multi-class racing modes. If you want to see the game in action, check out the video below.

'Gran Turismo 7' will be introducing the Porsche Vision Concept on Sunday

In a teaser video posted to Youtube this week, it was revealed that the "Gran Turismo" team is set to unveil the Porsche Vision Concept this Sunday, December 5. It's a short video (and also vertical ... why, guys?) and it only shows glimpses of the new car so far, but from what we can tell, it looks sufficiently concept-y and very fast. Check out the teaser for yourself below.

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' Batman Expansion is out now

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" has been one of our favorite new racers to play this year, and we've just gotten even more of the game to enjoy in the form of the new Batman expansion. The DLC includes a brand new Batcave environment to race and build your tracks, five new vehicles, a new track builder module and a new themed customization pack for the basement. Check out all the details right here or just give the video below a watch to learn more.