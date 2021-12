Tesla launches Cyberquad for Kids in U.S.

Tesla has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for $1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck.

The four-wheel ATV — "Cyberquad for Kids" — is inspired by the Cybertruck model and will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks, according to the company website.

Tesla describes the Cyberquad on its website:

"Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up."

The bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said.

Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla's much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems.

From launching an agave-based liquor "Tesla Tequila" to a humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past.

