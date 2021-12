This all-electric snow thrower is available at a hefty 36% off for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter is here, and for some of us the snow has already begun piling up. If you have even a moderately sized driveway, it can feel like backbreaking work to shovel the snow every time a few inches falls. Even if you've got a stronger back than most, who wants to take the time? A good snow thrower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow thrower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for.

This Snow Joe 21-inch snow thrower has over 3,600 Amazon ratings with a total review score of 4.3 out of 5. Keep in mind, this is an all-electric tool so while you won't have to fill it with gas or oil, you will have to keep it plugged in, so make sure you have a good extension cord handy! If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, you can check out this battery-based EGO snow blower right here instead. Otherwise, learn more below or click here to check out this deal for yourself.

Features at a glance