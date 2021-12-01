The best deals still available from Black Friday

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but don't worry if you missed out. There are still a handful of deals sticking around, so we've pulled together some of our favorites for you here on everything from auto accessories, to kitchenware, to TVs and more. Keep in mind, many of these deals may be based on availability, so if you see something you like, be sure to snag it quick. Happy hunting!

Key Features

This 9-in-1 cooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer

Features 15 one-touch cooking presets

East-to-read display includes a cooking progress bar

The inner pot is constructed from food-grade stainless steel

Instant Pots have been somewhat usurped by air fryers as the must-have kitchen accessory of the decade (don't worry, we have an air fryer deal for you below as well), but if you ask us, they're still pretty indispensable. There's a reason why your one friend who owns one won't shut up about it: it's a great cooking tool! If you're a big rice fan or slow-cooking fan and you still don't have an Instant Pot, we recommend giving this deal a good, hard look.

Key features

Features an 85" 4K resolution DolbyVision HDR screen

The Triluminos display reproduces more colors than a conventional TV for peak picture quality

Built-in Google TV

120 Hz refresh rate

Advanced X-Motion clarity

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Features two sound-positioning tweeters on each side of the TV for a more immersive sound experience

Works with AirPlay 2

If you're looking to make a big TV upgrade this year, why not take advantage of this Sony TV deal? The 85" full array LED screen has 4K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, great for gaming, as well as built-in stereo speakers. It's even compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. Paying full price for a TV like this is tough to imagine, but a deal like this makes it tough to ignore.

Key Features

Runs on either gasoline or propane

9,375 starting watts and 7,500 running watts of power on gasoline

8,400 starting watts and 6,750 running watts of power on propane

4-stroke 439cc engine

Has an electric start switch with a dedicated battery included

"Provides up to 10 hours of run-time on gasoline or 5.5 hours on propane"

Features an "Intelligauge" to help users keep track of "voltage, hertz and run-time hours" as well as power output

Built-in surge protector

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase and free lifetime technical support

A portable electricity generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power from time to time, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this Black Friday deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has nearly 5,000 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5.

Key features

40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K

Supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming experiences

Supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos Audio

Can stream live TV via Sling TV, Youtube TV and others (subscription costs may apply)

Remote features built-in Alexa services

If you're in the market for a set-top box (or in this case, a dongle) then this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth your attention. It streams in 4K, supports Dolby Vision, HDR, or HDR10+ and can even connect to your internet via Wi-Fi 6. This little stick could become your entire entertainment hub in no time. Check it out here.

Key Features

Features 12 cooking modes from chicken to french fries to bacon

Uses "rapid air" technology to cook your meals - no oil required

Detachable basket w/ non-stick grill plate

Offers 1-year warranty

It's impossible to escape the hype around air fryers nowadays, but the hype exists for good reason, these things are great. Sure they can cook all kinds of things like chicken, veggies, bacon and more, but for our money, it's worth the price of admission just for its french fry reheating ability. Never put your leftover fries in the microwave again. You deserve better than that.

Key features

Brand new GP2 engine improves the cameras performance, touch controls and frame rate over past iterations of the cam

The camera is great for high-res photos or video

Captures 23MP photos and 5.3K resolution video at 60 fps

Features 8x slo-mo capture at 2.7K

Shoots in low light with high contrast and fine detail

Can transfer photos wirelessly from the camera straight to your phone

Everyone probably knows what a GoPro is by this point, but if you don't, it's a very solid but affordable camera, great for action sports or anything else you can think to use it for. This latest version is currently on sale for 10% off and features 5.3K video capture, 23MP photo capture and even 8x slo-mo. Of course, being a GoPro, it's also waterproof and specifically made for some pretty intense shooting. If you want to grab one at less than full price, now's the time.

Key features

Compatible with all Wi-Fi devices

Provides up to 1,750 Mbps high speed internet

Features 3 external antennas for range

Includes 4 built-in gigabit LAN ports

Includes integrated USB port

The TP-Link app allows users to easily set up and manage their network

Works with all internet service providers

Did you know that if you're currently using a router provided by your ISP, you're probably paying a rental fee for it? Nearly all ISPs allow you to use your own router with their services, so why pay them a monthly rental fee for a router that's probably only mediocre anyways? This TP-Link router can handle speeds up to 1,750 Mpbs and thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it only costs $49.99!

Key Features

50-inch screen size

100% color volume w/ quantum dot technology

Dual LED back lights

4K resolution

60 Hz refresh rate

Built-in Alexa capability

This 50-inch QLED screen is 10% off right now. As you'd probably expect, it features a 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa capability. If you've been looking for a new, high-quality TV, this one is worth a look.

Key Features

Holds 2TB worth of data

Transfers files up to 9.5x faster than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD)

Reads up to 1,050 MB/s

Writes up to 1,000 MB/s

Uses USB Type-C for connection

In the market for a good back-up drive, or maybe just some extra digital storage space in general? By now, you probably already know all of the benefits of an SSD drive over an old-school HDD drive, but what you might not know is that SSD external drives have come down in price significantly over the past few years. With this Black Friday discount, you can grab this one for even less than usual!

Key features

Best-selling air compressor on Amazon

Plugs into the 12V DC lighter port

Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Does not support truck tires

Includes a built-in LED flashlight

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

A portable air compressor is a great little gadget to keep in the trunk of your vehicle. This one plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port for power and comes with valve adapters for things like basketballs, air mattresses and more, so it's good for more than just topping off your tires' air pressure.

Key Features

Wireless, connect via Bluetooth

Feature Bose "lifelike sound"

Weather and sweat resistant - rated IPX4

Up to 5 hours of battery life per full charge

Built-in "beamforming microphone array" for phone calls

No buttons - uses simple touch controls

Purchase includes 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips to customize your fit and prevent the earbuds from falling out

If you haven't gotten yourself a decent pair of wireless earbuds yet, you might consider looking into these Bose Sport earbuds. They connect to your device via Bluetooth, are weather and sweat resistant, keep a charge for up to 5 hours and comes with customizable tips to make sure they stay in your ears, no matter the activity.

Key Features

Weighs 2.4 lbs

106W motor

16-foot power cord that plugs into your cigarette lighter

Includes flat-head, extendable and brush nozzle attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter

Unfortunately, it's far too easy to let dirt and dust accumulate in our car interiors. A good way to make sure you're staying on top of your interior cleaning is to just keep a small car vacuum like this one in your trunk. It's lightweight, plugs right into your cigarette lighter port and has a 16-foot power cord which should give you plenty of slack while maneuvering around getting into all of those tricky crevices.

Key features

Streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps

Premium glass lens

Uses smart auto-focus

The auto-framing feature makes sure you stay in the center of the shot

Optimized for streaming software like OBS and XSplit

Connects with USB-C

Comes with Logitech Capture Software

Video streaming is here to stay. Whether you're taking business video calls in a professional setting or have ambitions of being a professional streamer online, one thing's for certain: You'll need a solid webcam. This one streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, has auto-focus and auto-framing, connects to your devices with USB-C and is already optimized for streaming software like OBS.

Key Features

Includes both health information and ancestry information

The health test can tell you if you're a carrier for certain inherited conditions as well as how your genes may be influencing your lifestyle

The ancestry test can show where your ancestry is from across over 2,000 regions

Data is "encrypted, protected, and under your control"

You'll also have the option to opt into research that "could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world"

A 23andMe kit is a fun and informative tool to help you learn about both your genetic health as well as your ancestry. While it's no replacement for a doctor's visit, it can let you know if you're a carrier for certain hereditary conditions, and it can even let you know how your genes might influence your personality! It can also give you insight into your family tree, which is always interesting and informative.

Key Features

Disposable face masks

Highly elastic ear loops

Can be used by adults or children

If you're looking for a good way to get your hands on a ton of masks, this 100-pack ought to do the trick. There's not a whole lot to say about these. If you're in the market, take advantage of this deal!

Key Features

Compact, lightweight design

Can drill up to 1,500 RPM

Drill motor provides 300 unit watts of power ability

Drill bit set comes with a connectable accessory storage system

Every home needs a good drill and this one by DeWalt definitely fits the bill. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a 21-piece drill bit set. You can get it for nearly $90 off as long as the deal lasts!

Key Features

43-inch LED screen

4K Ultra HD resolution

Built-in Alexa voice control

Built-in Fire TV

DTS Studio Sound

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV, look no further. This 43-inch Insignia will give you a crisp 4K picture at a super affordable price. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a more expensive option, but who needs QLED tech when you can save a few hundreds bucks, right?