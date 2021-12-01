The best deals still available from Black Friday

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but don't worry if you missed out. There are still a handful of deals sticking around, so we've pulled together some of our favorites for you here on everything from auto accessories, to kitchenware, to TVs and more. Keep in mind, many of these deals may be based on availability, so if you see something you like, be sure to snag it quick. Happy hunting!
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart, 9-in-1 - $59.95 (50% off)
Key Features
- This 9-in-1 cooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
- Features 15 one-touch cooking presets
- East-to-read display includes a cooking progress bar
- The inner pot is constructed from food-grade stainless steel
Instant Pots have been somewhat usurped by air fryers as the must-have kitchen accessory of the decade (don't worry, we have an air fryer deal for you below as well), but if you ask us, they're still pretty indispensable. There's a reason why your one friend who owns one won't shut up about it: it's a great cooking tool! If you're a big rice fan or slow-cooking fan and you still don't have an Instant Pot, we recommend giving this deal a good, hard look.
Sony X91J 85-Inch TV - $2,398.00 (14% off)
Key features
- Features an 85" 4K resolution DolbyVision HDR screen
- The Triluminos display reproduces more colors than a conventional TV for peak picture quality
- Built-in Google TV
- 120 Hz refresh rate
- Advanced X-Motion clarity
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Features two sound-positioning tweeters on each side of the TV for a more immersive sound experience
- Works with AirPlay 2
If you're looking to make a big TV upgrade this year, why not take advantage of this Sony TV deal? The 85" full array LED screen has 4K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, great for gaming, as well as built-in stereo speakers. It's even compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. Paying full price for a TV like this is tough to imagine, but a deal like this makes it tough to ignore.
Champion Power Equipment 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator - $963.79 ($395.21 off)
Key Features
- Runs on either gasoline or propane
- 9,375 starting watts and 7,500 running watts of power on gasoline
- 8,400 starting watts and 6,750 running watts of power on propane
- 4-stroke 439cc engine
- Has an electric start switch with a dedicated battery included
- "Provides up to 10 hours of run-time on gasoline or 5.5 hours on propane"
- Features an "Intelligauge" to help users keep track of "voltage, hertz and run-time hours" as well as power output
- Built-in surge protector
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase and free lifetime technical support
A portable electricity generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power from time to time, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this Black Friday deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has nearly 5,000 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $34.99 (36% off)
Key features
- 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K
- Supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming experiences
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos Audio
- Can stream live TV via Sling TV, Youtube TV and others (subscription costs may apply)
- Remote features built-in Alexa services
If you're in the market for a set-top box (or in this case, a dongle) then this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth your attention. It streams in 4K, supports Dolby Vision, HDR, or HDR10+ and can even connect to your internet via Wi-Fi 6. This little stick could become your entire entertainment hub in no time. Check it out here.
CROWNFUL 7 Quart Air Fryer - $89.99 (18% off)
Key Features
- Features 12 cooking modes from chicken to french fries to bacon
- Uses "rapid air" technology to cook your meals - no oil required
- Detachable basket w/ non-stick grill plate
- Offers 1-year warranty
It's impossible to escape the hype around air fryers nowadays, but the hype exists for good reason, these things are great. Sure they can cook all kinds of things like chicken, veggies, bacon and more, but for our money, it's worth the price of admission just for its french fry reheating ability. Never put your leftover fries in the microwave again. You deserve better than that.
GoPro HERO10 Black - $449.00 (10% off)
Key features
- Brand new GP2 engine improves the cameras performance, touch controls and frame rate over past iterations of the cam
- The camera is great for high-res photos or video
- Captures 23MP photos and 5.3K resolution video at 60 fps
- Features 8x slo-mo capture at 2.7K
- Shoots in low light with high contrast and fine detail
- Can transfer photos wirelessly from the camera straight to your phone
Everyone probably knows what a GoPro is by this point, but if you don't, it's a very solid but affordable camera, great for action sports or anything else you can think to use it for. This latest version is currently on sale for 10% off and features 5.3K video capture, 23MP photo capture and even 8x slo-mo. Of course, being a GoPro, it's also waterproof and specifically made for some pretty intense shooting. If you want to grab one at less than full price, now's the time.
TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router - $49.99 (38% off)
Key features
- Compatible with all Wi-Fi devices
- Provides up to 1,750 Mbps high speed internet
- Features 3 external antennas for range
- Includes 4 built-in gigabit LAN ports
- Includes integrated USB port
- The TP-Link app allows users to easily set up and manage their network
- Works with all internet service providers
Did you know that if you're currently using a router provided by your ISP, you're probably paying a rental fee for it? Nearly all ISPs allow you to use your own router with their services, so why pay them a monthly rental fee for a router that's probably only mediocre anyways? This TP-Link router can handle speeds up to 1,750 Mpbs and thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it only costs $49.99!
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD - $627.99 (10% off)
Key Features
- 50-inch screen size
- 100% color volume w/ quantum dot technology
- Dual LED back lights
- 4K resolution
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- Built-in Alexa capability
This 50-inch QLED screen is 10% off right now. As you'd probably expect, it features a 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa capability. If you've been looking for a new, high-quality TV, this one is worth a look.
Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB - $249.99 (24% off)
Key Features
- Holds 2TB worth of data
- Transfers files up to 9.5x faster than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD)
- Reads up to 1,050 MB/s
- Writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Uses USB Type-C for connection
In the market for a good back-up drive, or maybe just some extra digital storage space in general? By now, you probably already know all of the benefits of an SSD drive over an old-school HDD drive, but what you might not know is that SSD external drives have come down in price significantly over the past few years. With this Black Friday discount, you can grab this one for even less than usual!
EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump - $31.97 (26% off) at Amazon
Key features
- Best-selling air compressor on Amazon
- Plugs into the 12V DC lighter port
- Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more
- Does not support truck tires
- Includes a built-in LED flashlight
- Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved
A portable air compressor is a great little gadget to keep in the trunk of your vehicle. This one plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port for power and comes with valve adapters for things like basketballs, air mattresses and more, so it's good for more than just topping off your tires' air pressure.
Bose Sport Earbuds - $149.00 (17% off)
Key Features
- Wireless, connect via Bluetooth
- Feature Bose "lifelike sound"
- Weather and sweat resistant - rated IPX4
- Up to 5 hours of battery life per full charge
- Built-in "beamforming microphone array" for phone calls
- No buttons - uses simple touch controls
- Purchase includes 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips to customize your fit and prevent the earbuds from falling out
If you haven't gotten yourself a decent pair of wireless earbuds yet, you might consider looking into these Bose Sport earbuds. They connect to your device via Bluetooth, are weather and sweat resistant, keep a charge for up to 5 hours and comes with customizable tips to make sure they stay in your ears, no matter the activity.
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $39.99 (11% off)
Key Features
- Weighs 2.4 lbs
- 106W motor
- 16-foot power cord that plugs into your cigarette lighter
- Includes flat-head, extendable and brush nozzle attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter
Unfortunately, it's far too easy to let dirt and dust accumulate in our car interiors. A good way to make sure you're staying on top of your interior cleaning is to just keep a small car vacuum like this one in your trunk. It's lightweight, plugs right into your cigarette lighter port and has a 16-foot power cord which should give you plenty of slack while maneuvering around getting into all of those tricky crevices.
Logitech for Creators StreamCam - $149.99 (12% off)
Key features
- Streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps
- Premium glass lens
- Uses smart auto-focus
- The auto-framing feature makes sure you stay in the center of the shot
- Optimized for streaming software like OBS and XSplit
- Connects with USB-C
- Comes with Logitech Capture Software
Video streaming is here to stay. Whether you're taking business video calls in a professional setting or have ambitions of being a professional streamer online, one thing's for certain: You'll need a solid webcam. This one streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, has auto-focus and auto-framing, connects to your devices with USB-C and is already optimized for streaming software like OBS.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test - $129.00 (35% off)
Key Features
- Includes both health information and ancestry information
- The health test can tell you if you're a carrier for certain inherited conditions as well as how your genes may be influencing your lifestyle
- The ancestry test can show where your ancestry is from across over 2,000 regions
- Data is "encrypted, protected, and under your control"
- You'll also have the option to opt into research that "could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world"
A 23andMe kit is a fun and informative tool to help you learn about both your genetic health as well as your ancestry. While it's no replacement for a doctor's visit, it can let you know if you're a carrier for certain hereditary conditions, and it can even let you know how your genes might influence your personality! It can also give you insight into your family tree, which is always interesting and informative.
Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack - $5.64 (80% off)
Key Features
- Disposable face masks
- Highly elastic ear loops
- Can be used by adults or children
If you're looking for a good way to get your hands on a ton of masks, this 100-pack ought to do the trick. There's not a whole lot to say about these. If you're in the market, take advantage of this deal!
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill w/ Driver Kit, Titanium Drill Bit Set, Pilot Point, 21-Piece - $123.99 (43% off)
Key Features
- Compact, lightweight design
- Can drill up to 1,500 RPM
- Drill motor provides 300 unit watts of power ability
- Drill bit set comes with a connectable accessory storage system
Every home needs a good drill and this one by DeWalt definitely fits the bill. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a 21-piece drill bit set. You can get it for nearly $90 off as long as the deal lasts!
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 - $269.99 (16% off)
Key Features
- 43-inch LED screen
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Built-in Alexa voice control
- Built-in Fire TV
- DTS Studio Sound
If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV, look no further. This 43-inch Insignia will give you a crisp 4K picture at a super affordable price. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a more expensive option, but who needs QLED tech when you can save a few hundreds bucks, right?