Win this custom 1969 Ford F-100 4x4 and support a good cause

Here at Autoblog, most of us have cars that “got away.” For me, there are a few, but one that stands out was an immaculate 1995 Ford F-150 in a gorgeous purple. Purple? Yes, purple. And if you had seen it, you wouldn’t judge. While I would’ve loved to own that pickup and spend my weekends driving it to Rocky Mountain trailheads, it wasn’t meant to be. But even with how cool that truck was, it doesn't hold a candle to this custom 1969 Ford F-100 that Omaze is giving away.

Here are the specs of the restored 1969 Ford F-100 in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 3

Engine: 5.0-liter Coyote V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Royal Maroon and White

Interior Color: Whiskey Brown

Maximum Horsepower: 460 hp

Maximum Torque: 420 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $207,000

Cash Alt: $155,250

Special Features: Whiskey distressed leather interior on seats, headliner, dash and visors; 18” vintage-style billet wheels; 33” BF Goodrich tires; Bluetooth stereo; barn wood bed and tailgate; GT350-inspired wood steering wheel; power-retractable side steps; 4.5” lift; Currie® 9” rear differential; Borla® exhaust; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost; LED lighting throughout; power windows and air conditioning; 3-point seatbelts.

I’m not the only one on the Autoblog staff who thinks this restoration is worthy of a little praise. Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore picked it above all the other current Omaze offerings for our holiday staff picks post. Here’s what he had to say:

“I would go with the custom 1969 Ford F-100. This example is a nice blend of modern power — the Coyote V8 is under the hood — and old-school charm. The two-tone paint and the distressed whiskey-colored seats really set the era. There's plenty of new features, like LED lights and even some hot-rodding touches, like the Borla exhaust. Older Ford trucks are finally getting some mainstream attention, as evidenced by the '78 Eluminator concept from SEMA, and it's deserved. This one benefits Kevin Bacon's charity, and I randomly just watched the 1992 Aaron Sorkin film "A Few Good Men," in which Bacon, Demi Moore, Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and seemingly every other actor from the 1990s and 2000s appears.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit SixDegrees, which Omaze says, “aims to connect their community with causes that speak to the country's most pressing issues. They connect those in the entertainment industry with charitable endeavors that require amplification to deepen their impact and further their mission. SixDegrees utilizes a variety of tools to reach their goals, such as: celebrity shout-outs, live events, campaign activations, apparel fundraisers, auctions and other activities that leverage social and legacy media to educate the public on a giving cause.”

If you want this gorgeous example of a heritage pickup, enter here. The deadline to enter is January 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.