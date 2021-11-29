Win an Airstream Interstate 24X camper van

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

It's been a year (or more) since most of us have traveled, for obvious reasons, and the itch to get out on the open road is hitting harder than ever before. Waking up and throwing open the doors of a custom camper van to take in Rocky Mountain vistas or Yosemite's great climbing walls seems like exactly what we all need after a year indoors.

Of course, that is an incredibly romantic view of van life. In all honesty, most people love hot showers, regular toilets and sitting on their porch too much to put big bucks into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But there's a way to have an amazing van life without the amazing budget, because Omaze is giving a van away, all taxes and delivery fees covered.

Here are the specs of the Airstream Interstate 24X camper van, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 6 (sleeps 2)

Engine: Mercedes-Benz® 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel

Transmission: 7-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Red Rock décor with wood accents

Length: 24’6”

Wheelbase: 170”

Maximum Horsepower: 188 hp

Maximum Torque: 325 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 5,000 lbs

Approximate Retail Value: $226,735

Cash Alt: $170,051.25

Special Features: air ride suspension; six all-terrain tires; 42-inch LED light bar; 13,500-BTU air conditioner; two exterior wash stations; expansive solar power; kitchen with two-burner cooktop, microwave, energy-efficient all-electric refrigerator, freezer; bathroom with shower toilet and sink; solar power; side awning; configurable bed

Plus, if you’re from the U.S., taxes and shipping is covered, so you don’t have to go into debt for your new home-on-wheels.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which Omaze says, “is dedicated to assisting children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States. The Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s Champions Grants are distributed to K-12 public schools to support programs in science and technology; the arts; health and wellness; and language and literacy.”

If you want this gorgeous home away from home, enter here. The deadline to enter is March 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Don’t forget to use the code CYBERMONDAY2000 and you’ll receive 2,000 bonus entries.

