2022 Ford Expedition Timberline reportedly costs more money

Ford isn't only making incursions into Jeep's territory with new vehicles and off-road-focused trims, it's following the Jeep's lead in raising prices on vehicles that haven't been put on sale yet. Ford Authority reports that the 2022 Expedition Timberline, which hasn't made it to Ford's retail configurator yet, has already received its first price increase. In October, Ford Authority said it had word from sources "familiar with the 2022 Expedition lineup" that the off-road focused big-boy SUV would start at $66,690, plus a $1,695 destination fee, for a total of $68,385. The site's sources have been in touch to let FA know that the MSRP has gone up to $68,150, or $69,845 after destination, a $1,460 increase.

Since the SUV isn't out yet, it's impossible to find out what's at fault for the rumored juicing of the price. One effect, however, is that the Expedition Timberline puts more space between it and the on-road-focused Expedition Limited 4x4, which would start at $1,370 less than the new off-road-focused Expedition Timberline instead of $90 more. The $1,460 rise also shrinks the gap between the Ford and the 2022 Wagoneer Series II 4x4 from $5,460 to exactly $4,000. The roundness of those latter sums makes the Expedition's rise seem a little less than coincidental.

And just so we remember where we came from, the Timberline replaces the optional FX4 Off-Road Package that could be specced on the Expedition XLT trim either for $1,650 to get features like off-road shocks, underbody protective plates, a two-speed transfer case, 32-inch tires and an electronic limited-slip differential. A $2,035 FX4 package added a 360-degree camera to the aforementioned kit, and both of those included the price of swapping to four-wheel drive. An XLT with the less expensive choice could be had for $59,805 before any other options. The Expedition Timberline ups the ante with items like the steel skid plates sourced from the F-150 Raptor, seven driving modes, Trail Turn Assist purloined from the Bronco, and special badging and trim colors, for a $10,000 premium.

