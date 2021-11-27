The much anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 5 will apparently have a guest role in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. To spotlight the fact, Hyundai has come out with a short video featuring the electric hatchback and two of the franchise's stars.

The clip begins with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, (played by Tom Holland) watching TV in a motel room. He decides he needs to get back to New York and springs into action. Bursting from the door, he flings his web, only to realize that there's no tall buildings from which to swing along the rural road. So Spidey is forced to walk with his own two feet just like any non-superhero, until his buddy Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) happens to roll up in an Ioniq 5.

The duo are exactly 300 miles from Manhattan, a sign helpfully points out. As it happens, that's exactly the Ioniq 5's cruising range, as U.S. models are only available with the larger 77.4-kWh battery pack. From there we can deduce that Ned's car is a single-motor with 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Two dual-motor trims, SE and SEL, get just 269 miles of range, but gain AWD. A top-of-the-line Limited AWD grade gets 244 miles but delivers 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Supposedly, it's good for a 0-60 sprint in under 5 seconds.

Since Parker and Ned can get to New York with the available charge, they won't need to plug in along the way. If they did, however, the 800-volt system would be able to get from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. The Ioniq 5 shares a platform with the upcoming Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 and Hyundai makes its big push into electric.

You may have noticed Holland humming the song to the Spider-Man cartoon of the 1960s. However, the Ioniq 5's design is based on the original Hyundai Pony, a car never officially sold in the U.S. Debuting in 1975, it would have hit the market around the time Spider-Man was getting his first live-action portrayal. We'd argue that this Gary William Friedman-written version would have been a much more appropriate song to hum, as the live-action Spidey started as a recurring segment in the children's show, The Electric Company. Come on, Hyundai, do your homework!

