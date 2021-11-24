Most reliable cars in America

For many people, the absolute worst thing they could experience with a car is for it to break or have a problem. The good news is there are cars that will ease the anxiety of their owners with infrequent trips to the shop. According to Consumer Reports, using data from its annual survey of subscribers, the following ten vehicles are the most reliable in the country, and are ordered from most to least reliable.

Any of these vehicles should be a solid choice if the most important consideration in your car-buying decision is predicted reliability. That said, they aren't all vehicles that Autoblog's editors would recommend as fun to drive. We've provided links to our own driving impressions on these vehicles where possible.

Also, if you care more about overall brand reliability than individual nameplates, check out the list of most reliable car brands.

10. Mazda CX-9

This three-row Mazda straddles the line where luxury begins and ends. It’s also pretty fun to drive for a family hauler. The fact that it’s reliable to boot makes this an easy SUV to recommend.

9. Subaru Crosstrek

Few vehicles define a segment quite like the Subaru Crosstrek. It’s a good buy, with class-leading ground clearance, tall seating position and good visibility, a surprisingly spacious cargo area, and multiple driving modes geared toward inclement weather and dirt roads. According to CR, it also sees fewer trips to the shop.

8. Toyota Highlander

It wouldn’t be a reliability list without at least one Toyota on it, and indeed the Highlander isn’t the sole Toyota here. We especially like the Hybrid for its excellent fuel economy, but CR didn’t break out its reliability list by powertrain.

7. Honda Insight

The Honda Insight is a handsome, comfortable and affordable hybrid sedan. It’s also quite safe, and, according to CR’s data, reliable.

6. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Any Autoblog editor will happily profess their love for this Mazda MX-5 Miata. It’s an incredibly engaging roadster — at least when equipped with a manual transmission — that behaves a lot like the classic British and Italian roadsters of yesteryear. Thankfully, it doesn’t share its European forebears’ penchant for breaking.

5. Cadillac XT5

One of the newer nameplates on this list, the Cadillac XT5 is also a hot seller for the American luxury brand. It’s also Cadillac’s most reliable vehicle.

4. Toyota Prius

The Prius has been the face of Toyota efficiency for years now. This popular hybrid won’t just save you trips to the pump, it’ll also save you trips to the mechanic.

3. Toyota Prius Prime

It’s like the standard Prius, including in terms of reliability, but with a bigger battery and a plug.

2. Kia Niro Electric

This all-electric member of the Kia Niro family is funky and fun to drive. If you buy it, you’ll not just get a sporty and economical EV, but also a reliable one.

1. Lexus GX

This Land Cruiser Prado-based GX, which got a perfect score of 100, helped put Lexus back at the top of CR’s list of most reliable brands this year. The platform itself is on the old side, but an infotainment update for 2022 helps modernize this burly SUV.

