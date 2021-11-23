GMC Hummer EV range is 329 miles; deliveries in December

It'll be a very Hummer Christmas for some households, as General Motors says it will begin deliveries of the electric GMC Hummer pickup in December, according to GMC boss Duncan Aldred. And we now know the truck's EPA range number: 329 miles on a charge.

GM had previously predicted the Hummer would achieve a range of 350 miles.

That 329-mile figure applies to the Hummer Edition 1, the top-of-the-line, $100,000-plus iteration that will be the first trucks off the line. The Edition 1 will also tow up to 7,500 pounds and carry up to 1,300 pounds.

Aldred told reporters on a conference call that subsequent, less-pricey models will achieve longer ranges and will be along in 2023.