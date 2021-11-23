2022 Chevrolet Blazer Premier costs less than the 2021 model

Chevrolet made several changes to the Blazer for the 2022 model year, including dropping the base engine and making bright paint colors available, but it also shuffled the list of standard and optional features. As a result, the top Premier trim costs less than it did in 2021.

Pricing for a front-wheel-drive 2022 Blazer Premier starts at $42,295, according to GM Authority, while the all-wheel-drive model costs $45,195. For context, the 2021 models were priced at $43,895 and $46,095, respectively. New car prices normally go up with each model year, so what's the catch? Chevrolet wasn't feeling unusually generous; it simply moved some previously standard features to the list of options.

Premier models no longer come standard with the Enhanced Convenience package, which bundles ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a memory function for the driver, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. That package is now priced at $1,660, though Chevrolet warns that some vehicles built after November 15 won't receive the ventilated front seats or the heated rear seats (presumably due to the ongoing chip shortage that's wreaking havoc across the automotive industry). So, while the 2022 Premier costs $1,600 less than the 2021, configuring one with the same set of features will cost buyers an additional $60. All told, that's a reasonable difference.

Buyers with something to tow are in luck. Chevrolet made the Trailering package (which includes a heavy-duty cooling system) standard on the all-wheel-drive Premier, according to the same report. It cost $650 for 2021, and adding it to the front-wheel-drive 2022 Blazer will still set you back by $650. And now that the base 2.5-liter engine is out of the picture, drivers planning to tow no longer have to order the Blazer with the optional V6. The turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that comes standard gives the crossover a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

The 2022 Chevy Blazer is on its way to dealers. Pricing for the base 2LT trim starts at $34,595 including a $1,195 destination charge. In comparison, the cheapest 2021 model was the now-discontinued L, which cost $29,995, and a 2021 2LT also started at $34,595.