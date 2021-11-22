Win an impeccably restored 1969 Pontiac GTO

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Normally when we post about Omaze, it is about some kind of incredible car sweepstakes. Today, well, to be honest, it is more of the same, but in the case of this tastefully done 1969 Pontiac GTO, we don’t even care if you head over to the sweepstakes page to enter, just do it for the photos. That’s right. As a self-described automotive photography snob myself, I have to say that the photos of this GTO are far and away the best I’ve ever seen on Omaze. And while you’re over there, might as well enter the drawing. Who doesn’t want that lean, green, muscle machine in their driveway? I’m more of a fastback Mustang guy, and even I was drooling over that GTO.

Here are the specs of the restored 1969 Pontiac GTO in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 461 ci fuel-injected V8

Transmission: Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Verdero Green

Interior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 575 hp

Maximum Torque: 620 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $100,000

Cash Alt: $75,000

Special Features: Butler Performance-built EFI 461, Fast EFI v2.1, 3.73 Gears with Eaton Posi Traction, Wilwood 6-piston brakes with hydroboost, Ridetech Coilovers and muscle bars, Chassis Works billet drop spindles, staggered 18” Budnik billet wheels, Budnik steering wheel

I’m not the only one on the Autoblog staff who thinks this restoration is worthy of a little praise. News Editor Joel Stocksdale picked it above all the other current Omaze offerings for our holiday staff picks post. Here’s what he had to say:

“There are an awful lot of ways to build a restomod. And a lot of those ways can be boring or tasteless. This one is neither. This is a seriously classy Pontiac GTO. Under the hood is a 461 cu. in. V8 from Butler Performance that's based on an actual Pontiac V8, not just another Chevy engine. The whole thing is subtle with a low-key metallic green and clean gray wheels. There isn't any overly flashy chrome or decals. And the interior is the same with just an upgraded steering wheel, shifter and pedals in an otherwise stock cabin. Oh, and it has a manual. This is a slick muscle car that you'll love driving and showing off.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit MusiCares, which Omaze says, “helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people. The music community is still healing from the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated livelihoods and amplified mental health challenges. Through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources and tailored crisis relief efforts, MusiCares is committed to meeting the vital needs of our music makers through the pandemic and beyond.”

If you want this gorgeous example of American muscle, enter here. The deadline to enter is February 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.