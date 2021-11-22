We're in year two of the coronavirus pandemic, and it has continued to take a toll on major auto shows. A few were canceled altogether, such as the New York and Geneva shows, and other shows such as Chicago and Detroit were dramatically scaled back with different formats. When we were planning our coverage of the L.A. Show, we were again expecting something meager, since only four mainstream OEMs were holding press conferences, with the rest of the day filled by small startups. But turns out, it was almost business as usual at the convention center. Sure, there were still signs that the world remains a bit of a mess. Masks were required throughout the convention center. Attendees had to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering. One of the stranger decisions was not to provide name badges, to keep contact between employees and attendees to a minimum. This led to a lot of awkward stares as we all tried to figure out who each other was behind our masks. James Riswick and I brought our own name tags because of this.

slide-2363014 Fisker Ocean

Image Credit: James Riswick slide-2363015 Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean

Image Credit: James Riswick slide-2363012 Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean

Image Credit: James Riswick slide-2363011 Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean

Image Credit: James Riswick slide-2363013 Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean

Image Credit: James Riswick