Audi denies McLaren purchase report

BERLIN — Early Monday morning, Audi denied reports that the company was closing a deal to purchase McLaren, leaning on a previous statement saying that the company is continuously looking at different ideas for cooperation and saying that the rumor of a completed purchase was "wholly inaccurate."

"As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas," an Audi spokesperson said in response to an earlier Autocar report that indicated a deal to purchase the supercar manufacturer was in the works to help the company secure a Formula 1 team. The report cited a source who said Audi had taken over the British sportscar maker.

"McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group," Audi said.

McLaren later joined Audi in denying the story, using a statement saying, "McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed. McLaren's technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group," the spokesperson said.

Audi said to Reuters it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but neither confirmed nor denied whether it was in discussion with McLaren about a possible sale.

McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt announced in October that he would be step down after eight years leading the financially troubled company, which is now searching for a successor.

