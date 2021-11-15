Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid get slight price bump for 2022

Subaru has released pricing information for the 2022 Crosstrek and the 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid. Both models cost more than they did for the 2021 model year, though the increase is relatively minor, and the Japanese firm also increased the mandatory destination charge.

Buyers again have four trim levels to choose from called base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, respectively. Pricing for the base model — which comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission — starts at $22,445, an increase of $200 compared to 2021. However, the destination charge goes up from $1,050 to $1,125, so the cost of an entry-level 2022 Crosstrek amounts to $23,570 ($275 more than in 2021). Buyers who replace the stick with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) will need to spend $24,920 including destination.

Moving up, the Premium starts at $24,720 with a six-speed manual and $26,070 with a CVT, increases of $375. Next, the Sport costs $27,545 while the Limited is priced at $29,045. Both of these trim levels are exclusively available with two pedals. Finally, the Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $36,770 for 2022, an increase of $375 compared to 2021 once the more expensive destination charge enters the equation.

Several standalone options and option packages are available for the 2022 model year. For example, Subaru charges Premium buyers $1,995 for an equipment package that bundles a moonroof, keyless entry with a push-button ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and blind spot detection technology with rear cross-traffic alert. The moonroof is a $1,000 option when ordered on its own.

Subaru is not making mechanical changes for 2022; it added a bigger and more powerful engine to the range for 2021. Base and Premium models are powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four that's rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, while Sport and Limited receive the 2.5-liter unit tuned to 182 and 176, respectively. Permanent all-wheel-drive comes standard regardless of the engine's displacement.

Dealers across the United States will begin receiving the 2022 Crosstrek and the 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid in the first quarter of 2022.