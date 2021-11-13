The 50-inch 4K TV of your dreams for only $248, plus more stellar Walmart deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This month, 13 is a lucky number. That’s right, today we’re delivering a fresh batch of felicitous savings for your whole crew—young or old, indoorsy or outdoorsy, even the second cousin whose kid you have no idea what to get. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to make holiday shopping totally hassle-free. Click on through, check off your list, and you’ll be taking it easy on Black Friday, just waiting for the packages to roll in.

Want to score free shipping and early sale access? This year, for the first time, Walmart+ members will receive exclusive four-hour early access to all online Black Friday events throughout the whole month. Plus, you'll get free shipping (on everything—there's no order minimum!) and unlimited free delivery on groceries. That’ll make your life easier through the holidays and beyond. Sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Right now, you can get $80 off this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV that more than 4,700 reviewers awarded five stars. Eight million pixels (that's four times the number in a Full HD display) give this LED screen a sharp, clear picture. A USB and three HDMI ports make connecting a laptop, streaming device, or gaming equipment quick and easy.

"Hooked my Xbox up and noticed a difference immediately. Absolutely beautiful picture," says one savvy shopper. Connect a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick and you'll be set to chill. Go ahead, it's binge-worthy.

We all know someone who can tell the difference between a sweet 90-tooth ratchet and a standard 72-tooth ratchet. (In case you can’t, the former lets you get into much tighter spaces under a car hood, for instance.) This Hart 215-piece mechanics tool set is stocked with supplies to make an avid car restorer or oil changer’s heart race: 13 tools and adapters, a variety of sockets and more bits than most of us would know what to do with. It’s a veritable treasure chest filled with gleaming chrome (treated so it’s rustproof and will stay that way). As for the chest itself? It’s a rugged case with metal latches that’ll survive in even the messiest garage.

“This tool set is the bomb,” says one shopper. “It has everything (with very few exceptions) I could need or want. Be prepared, this collection is heavy with quality tools.” That’s 37 pounds of happiness for any auto lover.

It might not be the sexiest gift, but we guarantee this little Black + Decker Dust Buster cordless vac is going to get years of use. The company keeps making the original better and better, with an improved battery (now it's lithium ion, which charges lightning fast and really lasts) and an easier-to-empty dirt cup. The slim nozzle fits into small spaces that are magnets for dust — and it also extends to tackle those hard-to-reach zones. Plus, the flip-up crevice tool has a little brush that’s great for sweeping up crumbs.

Can you tell we love this mini appliance? We do. So do 700+ five-star reviewers. “This is the best handheld vacuum that I have ever owned!” gushes one. “I'm so glad I bought this,” says another. “It gets the job done and then it goes back to its home on the charging stand until the next morning where we will be teaming up again.”

If someone on your list is expecting more than a wrapped present for the holidays, they probably have their own list of practical purchases to check off before their little one arrives. This Safety 1st car seat takes care of one of the biggest-ticket items without putting a big hurt on your wallet. Safety 1st is highly rated by consumer review sites, so you’ll be happy to know that you’re gifting them peace of mind, too. And they’ll come to appreciate soon enough how great it is to have machine-washable harnesses and cup holders—as well as a car seat that can grow with kids up to 100 pounds.

“I love how light and easy this car seat is to pick up and move,” says one mom. “This car seat truly surprised me,” says another. “I have typically purchased more expensive brand car seats in the past but this car seat genuinely is one of my favorites.”

After they deploy this Armor All 9-piece kit on the dashboard, seats, tires, and windows, their car will look like new again. This set has everything they need to shine up their vehicle, bumper to bumper, and it comes in a bucket they can use to hold all their gear or fill with suds when they’re ready to wash. “Holy bucket...this came in a BUCKET!” says one happy shopper. “It has everything you need to clean your car.”

Two tire formulas get the rubber and hubcaps gleaming. There’s a chamois to gently dry the finish, and wax to baby that beautiful paint job. Spray protectant for the interior whisks away dust, discourages it from settling back so quickly and restores that fresh-off-the-lot smell. And finally, there’s glass cleaner for a crystal-clear view out every window. All the bottles are full size, so they’ll have a good long run in the garage. At 47 percent off, that's a deal that can't be beat. To make it the ultimate present, gift it along with a DIY certificate for a free car wash courtesy of yours truly.

Your lucky recipient might be surprised by how much they love this Drive Auto Products car organizer. It may not look like much at first, but it’s actually the ultimate life hack. Fill it with groceries, then carry them all inside at once without bags digging into your shoulder or palm. Got a bunch of kid gear? They can throw it in and take it with them—goody bags for a party, a whole bunch of random shoes and clothes due for a wash, all is fair game. It’s also got oodles of pockets and compartments to stow jumper cables, a first aid kit, car manuals, a beach blanket, snow melt, and all the other random stuff that winds up in the trunk. Plus, unlike competitors, this organizer has straps to secure it so it doesn’t slide around.

DoorDash drivers praise it in the reviews for being reliable, sturdy, and waterproof. That’s a hero’s seal of approval if we’ve ever heard one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toy deals:

See more of Walmart’s can’t-miss holiday deals on Yahoo Shopping, and follow along on social media at #DaysofSavings2021.