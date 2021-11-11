Mercedes-AMG One specs revealed in Forza but seem off

The story of the Mercedes-AMG One has been long and drawn-out, and the latest chapter contains the first specific horsepower and torque figures we've seen. The information comes from a surprising source, the new "Forza Horizon 5" video game, which includes the hybrid performance car in its huge selection of virtual cars. Unfortunately, the figures seems oddly low.

The AMG One doesn't just play a minor role in the game; it's the most prominently featured car on the X-Box title's cover. As noticed by Motor 1, however, when players delve into the specs of the car the figures are plainly there for all to see: 877 horsepower, 535 pound-feet of torque. If that's true, it would be a shocking letdown, considering that Mercedes-AMG has, since its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, repeatedly said the One would have in excess of 1,000 horsepower. In 2018, AMG chief Tobias Moers even said that the final figure might come in closer to 1,100.

The game also reveals that the One has a 3,737-pound curb weight and a 49/51 front/rear weight balance. The car has been billed as a road-going Formula One racer. It's powered by a quad-motor hybrid system mated to a mid-mounted, turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 that reportedly soars to 11,000 rpm.

Game makers often work closely with manufacturers when they have cars from the real world in their titles. At the very least, the automaker needs to sign off on licensing their names, logos, and vehicle likenesses to the publisher. However, each company has various levels of scrutiny as to what they will or won't allow (such as colors, modifications, and so on).

It seems highly unlikely that Mercedes-AMG would give its flagship car "just" 877 horsepower after promising over 1,000 for years. Perhaps the game designers simply inserted specs that allowed the car to rank highly and keep it competitive. But if the specs are true, it wouldn't be the first time a toy company worked closely with an OEM and then mistakenly revealed something ahead of the real car's debut.