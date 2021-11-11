Ferrari sells thousands of cars annually, but only a tiny handful of buyers are lucky and wealthy enough to design their own. Called BR20, the Italian firm's latest one-off is a GTC4Lusso-based tribute to historic V12-powered coupes that steers clear of retro design cues.

Visually, nothing suggests that the one-of-a-kind supercar is related to the GTC4Lusso. Its front end has been completely redesigned with a reshaped grille and smaller headlights, but the biggest changes are out back, where the breadvan-like roof line has been significantly flattened to give the car a silhouette worthy of the fastback label. Ferrari notes that the BR20 subtly references some of the coupes it built during the 1950s and the 1960s, like the 500 Superfast, in terms of styling and philosophy without adopting an overly heritage-laced look.

Numerous parts were developed specifically for the BR20, including the aforementioned headlights, the 20-inch wheels, and the exhaust tips. It's a slightly different story inside, where the GTC4Lusso's basic layout (including the four round air vents and the big screen on the center stack) is instantly recognizable. However, the customer who commissioned the BR20 requested two shades of brown leather upholstery with white cross-stitching and several carbon fiber accents. And, giving the roof line more rake required removing the rear seats, but this isn't a stripped-out race car: Ferrari couldn't leave the space empty. It fitted a parcel shelf that features oak and leather surfaces.

Mechanical specifications haven't been published yet; all we know is that the BR20 is powered by a V12 engine that sends its power to the four wheels. For context, the GTC4Lusso (which went out of production in 2020) was fitted with a 6.3-liter V12 tuned to develop 681 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 516 pound-feet of torque at 5,750 rpm. It spins the four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Ferrari is keeping two more elements under wraps: the project's cost and the buyer's identity. Time will tell whether the BR20's owner keeps it stashed in a private collection or proudly displays it at the next cars and coffee event. And, while this is the latest one-off from the Prancing Horse, it's certainly not the last. Ferrari created a department called Special Projects that's tasked with making these cars a reality, and it sounds like the folks working in it are keeping busy. Earlier one-offs include the 488 GT3-derived P80/C and the 488 GTB-based SP38.

Related video: