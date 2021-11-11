Apollo Automobil, which was once the Gumpert brand that made the Apollo supercar, is now Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG). As we've come to expect when a company rebrands with the word "mobility" in its name, Apollo is moving out of the narrow lane that has lately contained just variants of the Intensa Emotione (IE) hypercar. The Sino-German carmaker and consultancy used the 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for a range of new debuts, starting with a battery-electric sedan concept called the EVision S, which will be joined by an SUV variant called the EVision X. The X has yet to be shown.

Employing a significantly toned down version of the IE's "Fast Forward" design language that relies on triangular shapes to convey explosiveness and dynamism, you'd be forgiven for thinking the EVision S doesn't have four doors. They are indeed there, but the width of the rear bodywork and sills means anyone who plans on entering the aft quarters should probably approach the task like clearing the gunwales when boarding a boat. The sedan is also a little more stout than it appears in photos: about two inches longer than a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and about four inches wider than a 2022 S-Class. We don't know what will power the car yet, but AFMG must be well into its development having said it plans the first customer deliveries of the EVision S in 2023. The sedan is aimed at luxury entries like the Porsche Taycan, the EVision X will target crossovers like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

We do know AFMG is working on an EV powertrain that it wants to offer to other carmakers. It was a part of the brand's showcase at CIIE, and components include two 800-volt axial-flux motors sending power through compact planetary gearboxes, as well as an 800-volt silicon carbide dual inverter that it's working on with Japanese firm ROHM.

Apollo isn't leaving its ICE roots behind in the transition to a wider range of offerings. The Project EVO hypercar will take the baton from the IE, performing the incredible feat of wearing an even more outrageous design. The Project EVO sits on a brand new all-carbon chassis — emphasis on the "all," with a carbon and kevlar monocoque attached to carbon subframes and crash structures. The platform was designed in adherence to the FIA's LMP2 racing series formula. AFMG says the structure is so strong that it doesn't need a roll cage. To counter looks that want to fly, canted fins and an active rear spoiler ideally keep all four wheels stuck to the road. All we know about its engine is that it will be naturally aspirated, probably a more powerful take on the 780-horsepower, 6.3-liter V12 in the Apollo IE.

