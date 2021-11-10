Ford Mustang GT500 760-hp V8 now available as a crate engine

Ford Performance has kept its promise of adding the Mustang GT500's mighty V8 to its catalog of crate engines. It's available as a complete engine directly from the Blue Oval, the kit even includes a starter and an alternator, but it costs nearly as much as a new Mustang.

Rated at 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque, the 5.2-liter Predator V8 stands proud as Ford's most powerful crate engine. It's topped by an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger, and it features forged aluminum pistons, forged steel connecting rods, and a forged steel crankshaft. There's no word yet on how much more power these parts can handle, but we're betting the aftermarket will soon tell us.

The crate engine (which was assigned part number M-6007-M52SC) includes the V8, a 92-millimeter throttle body, a supercharger belt, the belt that drives the alternator and the water pump, the left and right exhaust manifolds, the starter, the alternator, and the air conditioning compressor. It's turnkey in the sense that it's shipped fully assembled and ready to be dropped into an unsuspecting ex-taxi Crown Vic, but enthusiasts can't merely wire a 12-volt battery to the coil and fire it up. They'll need to install a long list of electronics before they can go for a spin.

Some builders choose to assemble their own electronic bits and pieces. For others, Ford also offers a control pack, which normally includes the powertrain control module, an armada of sensors, and the wiring harnesses needed to make all of these parts talk to each other.

On sale now, the 5.2-liter Predator V8 starts at $25,995. Pricing for the control pack hasn't been released yet; Ford noted that buyers who want more information about it need to contact the Ford Performance tech line. For context, an entry-level 2021 Mustang fastback powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine starts at $28,400 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge. While the Predator certainly isn't cheap, it's a guaranteed way to build a car with huge power, factory-developed components, and the peace of mind of a warranty plan.

