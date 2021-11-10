Speed camera snaps Aussie Man riding on car hood at 74 mph

Is Australia to the British Commonwealth as Florida is to the United States? If there's a Florida Man, is there an Aussie Man? So it would seem, in a report we spotted on the UK's Car Throttle, in which one of those Aussies was captured riding on the hood of a ute — at 74 mph — and seemingly loving it.

West Australian police reported on Tuesday that a speed trap camera had picked up the image above last month, along an oceanfront drive in the town of Gabbadah.

The image above is a close crop, in which you can pretty plainly see that he's hoisting a coldie to his lips. And what's going on with the blurred-out left hand? Did they know the speed camera was there and he's giving it the bird?

It looks like a passenger — the kind who ride inside cars — is likewise hoisting a frothy out the window.

The full image, below, has the data stamp that shows the radar clocked them at 119 kph:

In the close-up, you can see the license plate. Should be easy to track these guys down, right? To charge them with speeding. And stupidity, if that's illegal. Well, no.

“The Ford ute was displaying Victorian registration ‘ZKG 264’ number plates that belong to a different make and model vehicle,” police said in a statement. The coppers are asking the public for tips.

What we can assume is high alcohol intake, an invigorating fresh ocean breeze at the speed of a Category 1 hurricane, and a beautiful spring (it's spring down there) evening — that's the formula for a good time, no? Only if your mate stays off the brakes and you're lucky enough to survive the ride. There were no accompanying reports of dead bodies, so maybe he did.