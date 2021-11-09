2021 Acura NSX leads this month's list of discounts

The 2021 Acura NSX is an especially good deal this month. Not only does it carry the torch as the vehicle with the biggest discount measured by the percentage off its sticker price, that discount is also the largest of any vehicle currently sold in the United States when measured in sheer size.

Here are the numbers: The average sticker price of all 2021 NSX models sits at $161,040. Buyers are paying an average transaction price of $142,907. That equals a discount of 11.3%, or $18,133 of savings. No other vehicle comes close to that kind of discount, with the next largest being for the 2021 BMW 7 Series. Buyers of that luxury sedan are saving an average of $11,661 for a transaction price of $94,884.

There's another sharp dropoff after the BMW. In third place is the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte, which actually kicks off a party of savings at Trident dealers across the United States. The '21 Quattroporte is seeing $7,743 cut off its sticker price for an average transaction of $121,962. After that comes the 2021 Maserati Ghibli, which is averaging $7,394 off for a sign-on-the-dotted-line price of $78,592. If you don't want a sedan, the 2021 Maserati Levante's $6,738 discount equals an average transaction price of $78,592.

For a look at the best new car deals in America based on the percentage discount off their suggested asking prices, check out our monthly recap here. And when you're ready to buy, click here for the Autoblog Smart Buy program, which brings you a hassle-free buying experience with over 9,000 Certified Dealers nationwide.