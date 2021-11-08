Kia EV9 concept previewed as a big and boxy electric SUV

Like sister company Hyundai, Kia is planning on adding several electric cars to its portfolio in the coming years. One is an SUV named EV9 that will make its debut as a concept on November 11. The firm published a sketch to give us an early look at the model.

Posted on Instagram, the image shows the outline of what looks like a relatively big people hauler. It's characterized by a front end that's tall and upright, a long roof line, and a boxy silhouette. While those attributes could describe the Telluride, the biggest SUV that Kia currently sells in the United States, we don't think the EV9 will be merely an electrified version of an existing model. It sounds like it's its own thing.

Technical details haven't been released yet. All we know at this stage is that the EV9 will ride on the modular E-GMP platform developed to underpin a wide range of electric cars released by Kia, Hyundai and Genesis. Some, like the EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, have already been unveiled. Others were previewed during a presentation made in January 2021; Kia notably announced "a strong and bold SUV."

Kia will introduce the EV9 concept online on November 11, 2021, at 8 a.m. GMT, which is 3:00 a.m. in New York City and midnight in Los Angeles. Although that's bad news for Americans who want to watch the unveiling, we're not counting out the possibility that the EV9 will make an appearance at the 2021 edition of the Los Angeles show that's scheduled to open its doors to the press on November 17.

If it makes the trip to the City of Angels, the EV9 won't be the only concept previewing a spacious electric SUV from a South Korean carmaker. Hyundai confirmed it will travel to the event to introduce the Seven, a design study that features a lounge-like interior. It will be built on the E-GMP architecture as well, and the two people-hauling EVs could share more than a platform underneath the sheet metal.

