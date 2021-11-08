Ford Eluminator crate motor is already sold out

First reported by Ford Authority and Motor Trend, and then confirmed to us by a Ford PR representative, the Eluminator electric crate motor has sold out. The representative told us the same thing conveyed to Motor Trend: "Demand has exceeded expectations. We’re currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available again to order." The representative didn't say exactly where to sign up, but we would start with the Ford Performance contact web page.

It seems like the well-received electric Ford F-100 custom pickup truck shown at SEMA accelerated demand, since the motor was announced and even had a full product page months ago. It retails at $3,900 and is basically the rear motor from a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Output is 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

If you're hoping to get hold of one of these Eluminators when it restocks, there are a few things to keep in mind. Ford doesn't offer any battery packs, battery management or power inverters, though it has said it will offer more in the future. So you'll need to supply your own from other companies. You'll also probably need to have some solid fabricating skills, or the ability to hire someone with them, as the motor's current configuration is for transverse applications like you would find in a front-drive car. So you can't just make some motor mounts and bolt it to your old transmission or driveshaft. This may explain why the F-100 Ford built rides on a completely custom chassis. Of course, the transverse layout is also what enabled Ford to pack two motors, one front and one rear, into the F-100, since there wouldn't be a driveshaft and rear differential in the way.

Assuming you can handle all that, we would say go for your vintage EV swap. We even have a bunch of ideas of what would make for cool classic electric Fords for inspiration.

