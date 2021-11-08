2022 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition adds some pizzazz to entry-level models

The 2022 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition is Porsche’s stab at an entry-level Panamera variant with a splash of special edition cache. You can spec this new Platinum Edition for these three models: Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

Setting it apart from a standard Panamera, you have 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels in a Satin Platinum finish. The same finish is also applied to the side air outlet grilles and rear model designation. Porsche adds black-painted “Sport tailpipes”, window trim in high-gloss black, PDLS+ (Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus) and its Exclusive Design taillights. You can choose from 13 different standard or metallic colors for no cost, but any other color will be extra.

Inside, the brushed aluminum sill guards have “Platinum Edition” lettering. The same “Platinum Edition” lettering is spelled out on the headrests, too. Beyond that, Porsche just loads you up with options. These extras include black brushed aluminum trim, soft-close doors, 14-way comfort seats (heated and cooled in front, heated in rear), four-zone climate control, Bose Surround Sound system and blind-spot warning.

As for performance extras, all Platinum Editions will have the Adaptive Air Suspension with PASM and Porsche’s Power Steering Plus that automatically adjusts steering effort at low speeds for easier turning of the wheel.

If you want a Platinum Edition, Porsche says they’re currently scheduled to reach dealerships in Spring 2022. We’ve listed out the models and their prices below (including the $1,350 destination charge). If you try to spec out any of those models with all of the Platinum Edition-included options a la carte, you're going to end up paying approximately $6,000-$7,000 more. So yes, the Platinum Edition is a good deal, assuming you want the above-listed options. Also note that the 4 E-Hybrid is now eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit due to its larger battery pack.

Panamera: $103,250

Panamera 4: $107,350

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid: $116,550

