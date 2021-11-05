In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. It's a truck-heavy podcast as it starts with Korzeniewski and Stocksdale talking about the '90s GMC Suburbans they both bought this year. After that, the editors shift to discussing the compact trucks of the moment, the 2022 Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Then there's a detour to the Lexus UX 200.

They wrap up the show with a discussion of highlights from this year's SEMA show from electric conversions to massive crate engines. And of course, they spend someone else's money, this time with very interesting criteria.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #703

