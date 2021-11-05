Some unfortunate chip shortage news just broke for those in the market for a new BMW. Certain models are going to lose their touchscreen functionality to save silicon and allow BMW to maintain its current production levels. The news broke on the Bimmerfest forum, but BMW has since confirmed it to both Edmunds and us.

The following models are going to be shipped without touchscreen functionality.

It wasn’t all that long ago that iDrive-equipped BMWs didn’t have touchscreen functionality at all, as all infotainment screen control was done through the iDrive controller. We’re taking a trip back to the past with the above models now, as once again, the only way to control them will be via the iDrive controller on the center console. We asked BMW what additional information it could provide about the issue, and were provided with the following statement from a spokesperson.

“As you know, the global chip shortage is ongoing and impacting automakers worldwide. We are actively managing the situation and are in close contact with our suppliers. We do not have any further detail to share at this time.”

The original Bimmerfest forum report stated that customers who take delivery of a car without the touchscreen will be given a $500 credit on the monroney listed as “Deletion of Touchscreen.” BMW confirmed this to us, so expect $500 off the price of your BMW if it doesn’t come with touch functionality.

In addition to the loss of the touchscreen, the Bimmerfest post says those cars will also lose the BMW Backup Assistant if they’re equipped with the optional Parking Assistant Package. The Backup Assistant is BMW’s auto back-up feature that will automatically reverse your vehicle along the same path that you pulled into a spot with. It could be useful in very narrow parking areas or spots with poor visibility.

Vehicles without touchscreen functionality should be arriving to BMW dealerships soon, and then it’s up to customers to decide if $500 is enough of a boon to still drive home their brand-new car without a touchscreen.

Related video: