2022 Toyota Tundra gets more expensive and more miles per gallon

Toyota has released pricing information for the new 2022 Tundra. Unveiled earlier in 2021, the third-generation truck ditches the V8 in favor of an available hybrid powertrain and gains a redesigned rear suspension system but it doesn't cost significantly more than its predecessor.

Buyers will have a dizzying selection of trim levels, drivetrains, and cab configurations to choose from, which is par for the course. The cheapest member of the line-up is the rear-wheel-drive SR version equipped with a Double Cab, a 6.5-foot cargo box, and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6. It starts at $37,655 once a mandatory $1,695 destination charge enters the equation. For context, the entry-level 2021 cost $37,410 including the same destination charge and with the same cab and cargo box configuration. That's a small difference for a new truck.

From there, the only way to go is up. Pricing for the rest of the range (including the destination charge) is as follows:

SR5 : $42,450

: $42,450 Limited : $46,850

: $46,850 Platinum : $58,685

: $58,685 1794 Edition: $59,385

These figures correspond to two-wheel-drive, V6-powered Double Cab models with the exception of the Platinum and 1794 Edition trims, which are only offered with the CrewMax cab. Toyota has not released pricing for the off-road-ready TRD Pro. The outgoing TRD Pro starts at $50,820. Similarly, there's no word yet on how much of a premium the optional hybrid powertrain will carry over the standard V6 engine.

Equipment varies greatly depending on the trim level. More of a work-oriented truck than a family SUV with a box, the SR comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, LED exterior lighting, cloth upholstery, manually-adjustable front seats, heated and power-adjustable door mirrors, an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, and trailer sway control technology. It also offers the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of electronic driving aids, which bundles a pre-collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, among other features.

The most expensive version of the Tundra (at least until hybrid pricing is announced) is the 1794 Edition with four-wheel-drive; it starts at $62,715. With luxury car pricing comes luxury car amenities. Motorists who order the 1794 trim are treated to 20-inch wheels, bright exterior accents, LED fog lights, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, a 14-inch touchscreen, and a wireless device charger. Several option packages are available, too, including the SR tow package, the TRD sport package (which includes a lowered suspension), and the TRD off-road package (which adds an off-road suspension, skid plates, and an electronic locking rear differential, among other features).

Fuel economy numbers for the entry-level V6 are out as well. It returns 18 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg in a combined cycle when it powers the rear-wheel-drive SR. Highway mileage drops to 23 for the other rear-wheel-drive trim levels, and selecting four-wheel-drive lowers those figures to 17 city, 23 highway, and 19 combined, respectively for SR and SR5 models. The Limited, Platinum and 1794 trims get 17 city, 22 highway, and 19 combined, likely due to more weight from the extra equipment. Mileage for the hybrid system isn't available yet.

In comparison, the two-wheel-drive version of the outgoing, V8-powered Tundra posted figures of 13 in the city, 17 on the highway, and 15 in combined driving.

Toyota dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2022 Tundra in December 2021.

