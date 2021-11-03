2022 Honda Civic Si starts under $30,000

The 2022 Honda Civic Si has its official pricing, and it's in an interesting spot. Complete with destination fee, the sport compact starts at $28,315. That's a bit of an increase over the previous generation that started around $26,000. It's reflective of the new-generation sedans and hatchbacks that are generally a bit pricier than the previous Civic.

As before, the Si comes pretty nicely equipped. Standard equipment includes a sunroof, 12-speaker Bose sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control. It's also got a standard manual transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Still, this price point puts the Civic Si in a complicated position. It's still cheaper than competition such as the new VW GTI and Jetta GLI, as well as the Hyundai Veloster N, all of which start at $30,000 or more. But the outgoing Subaru WRX and the new Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 are only a few hundred more than the Honda. The WRX has much more power at 268 horsepower, plus it has all-wheel drive. And the latter two also have more power (228) and rear-wheel drive. And then you have the similarly powerful Kia Forte GT and Hyundai Elantra N Line that both start at just under $26,000. They're also equipped extremely similarly, though lack the mechanical limited-slip differential. So on paper, the Civic Si has some stout competition, and we'll save full judgment of the car's value for when we finally get to drive it.

