Most expensive cars to insure in the U.S.

High rates on these cars, crossovers and SUVs may price them out of reach for some buyers

Nov 2nd 2021 at 1:00PM

You probably already know that insurance premiums vary from vehicle to vehicle. But did you know that the most expensive car to insure in America costs nearly four times as much to insure than the least expensive? That's a huge difference, and it means new-car buyers need to be aware of how much they'll need to budget every month to drive the car of their dreams. It also means some vehicles may be priced out of reach of some potential buyers, even if they can afford the monthly payment.

In an effort to help shoppers consider the cost of insuring their new vehicle, Insure.com calculated the rates of nearly 3,000 individual car models and compared them between six large insurance carriers using 10 different zip codes in each of the 50 states. The calculations were done based on a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, and while the actual rates for other types of drivers in differing situations may change, the rank order is likely similar.

Here are the vehicles that are most expensive to insure in America:

8. Nissan GT-R Nismo

National Average Rate: $3,829

7. Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro

National Average Rate: $3,863

6. BMW M8 xDrive

National Average Rate: $3,907

5. BMW M760i xDrive

National Average Rate: $3,914

4. Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid)

National Average Rate: $4,025

3. Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid)

National Average Rate: $4,143

2. Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

National Average Rate: $4,208

1. Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport

National Average Rate: $4,823

