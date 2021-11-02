You probably already know that insurance premiums vary from vehicle to vehicle. But did you know that the most expensive car to insure in America costs nearly four times as much to insure than the least expensive? That's a huge difference, and it means new-car buyers need to be aware of how much they'll need to budget every month to drive the car of their dreams. It also means some vehicles may be priced out of reach of some potential buyers, even if they can afford the monthly payment.
In an effort to help shoppers consider the cost of insuring their new vehicle, Insure.com calculated the rates of nearly 3,000 individual car models and compared them between six large insurance carriers using 10 different zip codes in each of the 50 states. The calculations were done based on a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, and while the actual rates for other types of drivers in differing situations may change, the rank order is likely similar.
Here are the vehicles that are most expensive to insure in America:
|
8. Nissan GT-R Nismo
|
|
National Average Rate: $3,829
More on the 2021 Nissan GT-R:
Review | Pricing | Incentives
|
7. Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro
|
|
National Average Rate: $3,863
More on the 2021 Audi R8:
News | Pricing | Incentives
|
6. BMW M8 xDrive
|
|
National Average Rate: $3,907
More on the 2022 BMW M8:
News | Pricing | Incentives
|
5. BMW M760i xDrive
|
|
National Average Rate: $3,914
More on the 2021 BMW M760i:
Review | Pricing | Incentives
|
4. Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid)
|
|
National Average Rate: $4,025
More on the 2021 Tesla Model X:
News | Pricing | Incentives
|
3. Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid)
|
|
National Average Rate: $4,143
More on the 2021 Tesla Model :
News | Pricing | Incentives
|
2. Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport
|
|
National Average Rate: $4,208
More on the 2021 Maserati Ghibli:
News | Pricing | Incentives
|
1. Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport
|
|
National Average Rate: $4,823
More on the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte:
Review | Pricing | Incentives
Related Video