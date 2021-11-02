In the market for a new sticker or graphic for your Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator? Jeep wants to be the place you go to for those appearance extras now, as it just announced a new online store for factory graphics. It’s called the Jeep Graphic Studio, and the customization options are nearly endless.

You can buy a wide assortment of Wrangler (JL-only) and Gladiator stickers, and they’re all backed with either a 5-year or 7-year guarantee against UV damage and graphic peel. That said, they’re not cheap stickers, ranging in price from $40 to $165.

The most intriguing option Jeep detailed today are new texture graphics that feature a true texture to them for patterns like topographical maps. Instead of a standard “Rubicon” sticker on the hood, you could snag one made to look like snake skin or bark. There are over 100 options, and the only way to see them all is to just sort through Jeep’s site.

As of now, it looks like the graphics are limited to hood lettering, full-hood and fender inserts. Jeep says they’re all guaranteed to provide the same fit and finish as you’d get from the factory, so you’ll have that peace of mind when ordering.

The customization extends to the interior with special 3D-printed shifter inserts, too. You could snag a shifter insert that depicts a Wrangler, Willys, 392 badge, Gladiator, 4xe badge or Jeep grille. Jeep has made the possibilities quite near endless, which feels just about right for the highly customized vehicles that the Wrangler and Gladiator are.

Later this year, you’ll even be able to personalize graphics yourself, extending to custom vehicle naming. We’re sure Jeep will impose some limitations on this, as we’re rather afraid of what some owners might cook up. At any rate, watch out for a Wrangler sporting a “SHEEESH” hood lettering graphic near you soon. Jeep’s uncorked the bottle, and now it’s up to Wrangler and Gladiator owners to see what comes out.

Related video: