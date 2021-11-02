  2. Chevrolet
Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, Silverado round out GM's SEMA lineup

The Chevy Beast is wild, these are merely mild

Like Ford and Mopar, Chevrolet is bringing an array of custom vehicles to SEMA this year. The most noteworthy have been the Chevy Beast off-road truck and the electrified "Project X" hot rod. But the bow-tie brand is also showing some more lightly customized versions of its full-size trucks and SUVs at the show that show what's possible if you don't have a huge budget and cadre of automotive engineers on hand.

Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept

The most eye-catching of Chevy's concepts is the Tahoe Z71 you see at the top. The candy-apple red SUV has been given the full overlanding treatment. It has a lifted suspension and 33-inch tires on custom beadlock wheels to help it get to remote areas. Fender flares from AirDesign house the big tires, and off-road lights illuminate the way forward. A rooftop tent and portable, powered cooler are there for camping, and black badges and light up sills add a little extra style.

Chevy Suburban Street Concept

Suburban Street Concept

At the other end of the spectrum is the Suburban Street Concept. The stock air suspension has been set to a lower height, and the wheels are custom billet pieces measuring 24 inches in diameter. The whole thing is black with a new grille that spells out "CHEVROLET." The black theme is continued with black badging and a matte black hood decal. Additional stopping power comes from a set of Brembo brakes.

Chevy Silverado High Country Midnight Edition Concept

Silverado High Country Midnight Edition Concept

The mildest of the group is the Silverado High Country Midnight Edition. It's basically the high-trim pickup truck, but blacked-out with a custom grille and badges, plus black 22-inch wheels. It also has a bunch of available accessories such as black exhaust tips, power tonneau cover, tailgate audio and Brembo six-piston front brake calipers. But if you like it, we're willing to bet Chevy will eventually offer this basic truck as a special edition in the near future.

