Like Ford and Mopar, Chevrolet is bringing an array of custom vehicles to SEMA this year. The most noteworthy have been the Chevy Beast off-road truck and the electrified "Project X" hot rod. But the bow-tie brand is also showing some more lightly customized versions of its full-size trucks and SUVs at the show that show what's possible if you don't have a huge budget and cadre of automotive engineers on hand.

Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept

The most eye-catching of Chevy's concepts is the Tahoe Z71 you see at the top. The candy-apple red SUV has been given the full overlanding treatment. It has a lifted suspension and 33-inch tires on custom beadlock wheels to help it get to remote areas. Fender flares from AirDesign house the big tires, and off-road lights illuminate the way forward. A rooftop tent and portable, powered cooler are there for camping, and black badges and light up sills add a little extra style.

Suburban Street Concept

At the other end of the spectrum is the Suburban Street Concept. The stock air suspension has been set to a lower height, and the wheels are custom billet pieces measuring 24 inches in diameter. The whole thing is black with a new grille that spells out "CHEVROLET." The black theme is continued with black badging and a matte black hood decal. Additional stopping power comes from a set of Brembo brakes.

Silverado High Country Midnight Edition Concept

The mildest of the group is the Silverado High Country Midnight Edition. It's basically the high-trim pickup truck, but blacked-out with a custom grille and badges, plus black 22-inch wheels. It also has a bunch of available accessories such as black exhaust tips, power tonneau cover, tailgate audio and Brembo six-piston front brake calipers. But if you like it, we're willing to bet Chevy will eventually offer this basic truck as a special edition in the near future.

