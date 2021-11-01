Ford previews next-generation Ranger ahead of November 24 unveiling

Ford's current-generation Ranger wasn't initially developed with the United States in mind; it went on sale globally in 2011, and it didn't land on our shores until the 2019 model year. The next-generation model scheduled to make its global debut this month was designed with America in mind from the get-go, and the Blue Oval released a video to explain how it created a truck for buyers in over 180 countries.

"Our research showed that, no matter the market, customers were aligned with what a Ranger should be, both in terms of the way it needs to look and the way it needs to make them feel. This was a really clarifying moment for us," said chief designer Max Tran.

Unlike the F-150, the Ranger has to cater to folks exploring rural Australia, adventurers towing a boat to a lake in Michigan, and farmers hauling sheep in Germany. Market-specific differences are a given, so we're guessing that the rest of the world will get a turbodiesel engine and a manual transmission and we're predicting that Americans won't get either. But Ford will nonetheless sell the same basic truck to very different customers around the world. Toyota faced the exact same problem and solved it by developing two different pickups.